President Erdoğan and Russian President Putin attended the inauguration ceremony of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019, one of the world’s leading events in its field.

"TWO COUNTRIES CAN UNITE EFFORTS"

Putin showed Erdoğan SU-57 fighter jet at the air show, the last generation Russian stealth aircrafts. The leaders also examined SU-35 fighter jets, Ka-52 military helicopter and Mi-38 transport helicopter.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, Erdogan told reporters that he was "pleased" to visit the fair, both seeing the fighter aircrafts and passenger planes. He said Russia’s steps taken in space aviation proves its position in the science area.

Putin, for his part, said Russia and Turkey can unite efforts in the aircraft construction industry.

President Erdoğan examines Russian SU-57 fighter jet WATCH

"We have introduced you to a whole chain of both military and civilian production. This demonstrates not only Russia's capabilities in the aerospace sector, but also demonstrates the possibilities of cooperation. We know about your plans for high-tech development of the economy in Turkey. We could combine our efforts in those areas that are most in demand," he said.

Putin also the leaders will discuss "sensitive regional issues" during the bilateral meeting.