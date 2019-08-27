taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8249
Euro
6.4629
Altın
1541.09
Borsa
96030.47
Gram Altın
289.427

President Erdoğan examines Russian SU-57 fighter jet

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave President Erdoğan a peek at a new stealth SU-57 fighter jet during his one-day visit to Russia.

AA | 27.08.2019 - 17:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
President Erdoğan examines Russian SU-57 fighter jet

President Erdoğan and Russian President Putin attended the inauguration ceremony of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019, one of the world’s leading events in its field.

"TWO COUNTRIES CAN UNITE EFFORTS"

Putin showed Erdoğan SU-57 fighter jet at the air show, the last generation Russian stealth aircrafts. The leaders also examined SU-35 fighter jets, Ka-52 military helicopter and Mi-38 transport helicopter.

President Erdoğan examines Russian SU-57 fighter jet

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, Erdogan told reporters that he was "pleased" to visit the fair, both seeing the fighter aircrafts and passenger planes. He said Russia’s steps taken in space aviation proves its position in the science area.

President Erdoğan examines Russian SU-57 fighter jet

Putin, for his part, said Russia and Turkey can unite efforts in the aircraft construction industry.

President Erdoğan examines Russian SU-57 fighter jet WATCH

"We have introduced you to a whole chain of both military and civilian production. This demonstrates not only Russia's capabilities in the aerospace sector, but also demonstrates the possibilities of cooperation. We know about your plans for high-tech development of the economy in Turkey. We could combine our efforts in those areas that are most in demand," he said.

President Erdoğan examines Russian SU-57 fighter jet

Putin also the leaders will discuss "sensitive regional issues" during the bilateral meeting.

President Erdoğan examines Russian SU-57 fighter jet

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sigaraya zam gelmedi açıklaması

Sigaraya zam gelmedi açıklaması

219
HDP'li Ahmet Türk'ün dudak uçuklatan harcamaları

HDP'li Ahmet Türk'ün dudak uçuklatan harcamaları

496
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, SU-57'yi inceledi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, SU-57'yi inceledi

204
Bazı İngiliz turistlerin Türkiye'de tatili bedavaya getirme çabası

Bazı İngiliz turistlerin Türkiye'de tatili bedavaya getirme çabası

152
FEM Dershanelerinin FETÖ'cü genel müdürü tutuklandı

FEM Dershanelerinin FETÖ'cü genel müdürü tutuklandı

82
Hakkari'de 8 teröristin öldürüldüğü anların görüntüsü

Hakkari'de 8 teröristin öldürüldüğü anların görüntüsü

108
Putin'den Erdoğan'a dondurma ikramı

Putin'den Erdoğan'a dondurma ikramı

124
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir