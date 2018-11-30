taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan gives clear messages for sustaining peace

Sustaining peace and development in Asia is of great importance for the whole world, says Turkish president.

AA | 30.11.2018 - 11:35..
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday underlined the importance of the continuation of peace and development in Asia, as well as ensuring economic and social unity among the countries in the region.

"ASIA IS A REGION OF OPPORTUNITIES"

In a written message sent to the 11th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held in Istanbul, Erdoğan termed Asia as a “region of opportunities” with its dynamic population, rich culture, and history. “Sustaining peace and development and ensuring economic and social unity among the countries of the region are of great importance for the whole world,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Turkish Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım said the biggest problems to humanity are the terror, violence, wars, migration, poverty, and diseases. “The ongoing conflicts have no benefit to our region and humanity,” Yıldırım said. “There is a need to eliminate the existing problems [and] to contribute to our governments to resolve disputes and problems by using parliamentary diplomacy effectively,” he added.

