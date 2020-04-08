taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan hails healthcare workers fighting virus

Coronavirus has infected 34,109 people in Turkey so far, causing 725 deaths, while 1,582 people have recovered.

AA
President Erdoğan hails healthcare workers fighting virus

President Erdoğan on Wednesday praised the nation’s “healthcare army” of nearly half a million medical staff and 360,000 support personnel fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"NO OUTBREAK IS STRONGER THAN US"

“No virus, no outbreak is stronger than Turkey,” said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a letter addressed to the Turkish people.

Turkey is one of the countries best prepared for the outbreak thanks to civil service reforms made over the last 18 years, he said, referring to the years his Justice and Development (AK) Party has been in power.

President Erdoğan hails healthcare workers fighting virus

“We’re engaged in a national fight against coronavirus, which became a global epidemic,” he added.

