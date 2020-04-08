President Erdoğan hails healthcare workers fighting virus

President Erdoğan on Wednesday praised the nation’s “healthcare army” of nearly half a million medical staff and 360,000 support personnel fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"NO OUTBREAK IS STRONGER THAN US"

“No virus, no outbreak is stronger than Turkey,” said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a letter addressed to the Turkish people.

Turkey is one of the countries best prepared for the outbreak thanks to civil service reforms made over the last 18 years, he said, referring to the years his Justice and Development (AK) Party has been in power.

“We’re engaged in a national fight against coronavirus, which became a global epidemic,” he added.