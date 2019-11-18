taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7428
Euro
6.3521
Altın
1458.11
Borsa
106800.04
Gram Altın
269.135
Bitcoin
48460.15

President Erdoğan hails Turkey’s efforts on Syrian crisis

Speaking to the reporters at a conference, Turkish President said Turkey makes a conscious effort to make the lives of civilians in Syria better.

AA | 18.11.2019 - 14:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated on Monday Turkey’s determination in supporting and hosting Syrian refugees would continue, despite calls to send them back.

"TURKEY GIVES THE BIGGEST SUPPORT TO REFUGEES"

“Turkey is a country that gives the biggest support to the least developed countries and refugees in the world,” Erdoğan said in his speech at the International Ombudsman Conference in Istanbul.

President Erdoğan hails Turkey’s efforts on Syrian crisis

Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world, and has so far spent $40 billion for them, according to official figures.

President Erdoğan hails Turkey’s efforts on Syrian crisis

"Although Turkey has faced many threats of terrorist organizations and economic pitfalls, it has managed to survive and strengthen itself constantly," he added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
A Milli Takımımızın EURO 2020 muhtemel rakipleri

A Milli Takımımızın EURO 2020 muhtemel rakipleri

143
Bakan Varank ilk yerli balonla uçtu

Bakan Varank ilk yerli balonla uçtu

167
EYT'liler düzenleme konusunda ısrarcı

EYT'liler düzenleme konusunda ısrarcı

646
A Milli Takımımız son maçını kazandı

A Milli Takımımız son maçını kazandı

97
Kılıçdaroğlu, başörtülü kıza saldırıyı kınadı

Kılıçdaroğlu, başörtülü kıza saldırıyı kınadı

282
Pendik'te 3 kişiyi öldüren şahıs tutuklandı

Pendik'te 3 kişiyi öldüren şahıs tutuklandı

53
Arjantin-Uruguay maçı İsrail'de oynanacak

Arjantin-Uruguay maçı İsrail'de oynanacak

51
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir