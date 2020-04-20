taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump over coronavirus

Meanwhile, the US on Sunday reported 2,009 additional coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, surpassing the 39,000 mark.

The presidents of Turkey and the US agreed on Sunday to cooperate against the global coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

"THE SPIRIT OF SOLIDARITY OF NATO ALLIANCE"

The statement said that Erdoğan and Trump agreed to continue close cooperation against the threat posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak on public health and the economies of both countries as a requirement of the "spirit of solidarity" of the NATO Alliance.

In a phone call, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement released by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The coronavirus death toll in Turkey reached 2,017 as of Sunday, with 86,306 cases to date, according to the country's Health Ministry.

