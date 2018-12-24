President Erdoğan: Israeli PM heading 'state terror'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said the Israeli prime minister is heading "state terror", responding to his tweet attacking the Turkish president.

Speaking at a mass opening ceremony in Istanbul's Arnavutköy district, President Erdoğan issued statements. "Erdoğan is the voice of oppressed and you Benjamin Netanyahu are the voice of oppressors. You are conducting state terror," he said. "Israel has no right to accuse anyone without accounting for its own sins, crimes against humanity, massacres and destruction," he added.

On Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu, on his Twitter account, attacked President Erdoğan over Turkey's counter-terror operation and Cyprus issues.

He also noted that Netanyahu is uncomfortable that Turkey has always stood with the oppressed and suffering Palestinians.

However, Israel is oppressing women and children by kicking and dragging them and leaving them at the mercy of its police and soldiers, he added.

"Turkey is countering terrorism, not treating innocents as terrorists," he said.