taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7582
Euro
6.3635
Altın
1470.53
Borsa
103544.35
Gram Altın
272.128
Bitcoin
52923.12

President Erdoğan meets Hungarian PM in Budapest

Leaders discussed political developments after signing ceremony of several agreements between Turkey and Hungary.

AA | 08.11.2019 - 09:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
President Erdoğan meets Hungarian PM in Budapest

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized Thursday the European Union for its attitude toward Turkey, calling it "far from constructive".

"Recently, the EU's attitude toward our country is far from constructive," Erdoğan said at a news conference in Budapest, Hungary’s capital, alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"REFUGEES IN TURKEY ARE LIKELY TO MIGRATE TO EUROPE"

Erdoğan said bilateral problems of some EU member countries with Turkey should not hinder the relations between Turkey and the EU.

His remarks came after co-chairing the 4th meeting of the Turkey-Hungary High Level Strategic Cooperation Council with Orban.

President Erdoğan meets Hungarian PM in Budapest

The president reiterated that Turkey hosts 4 million refugees and "significant number" of them are "likely to migrate, especially to Europe." Erdoğan said Turkey will continue hosting Syrian people "whether or not support comes" from the EU. However, he said, Turkey will have to open the doors if it cannot handle the issue.

President Erdoğan meets Hungarian PM in Budapest

Orban, for his part, said it is not possible to stop migration flow to Europe without Turkey. He said Turkey should be supported in its efforts for the return of refugees to their homeland.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bülent Arınç 'KHK faciadır' sözünde geri adım attı

Bülent Arınç 'KHK faciadır' sözünde geri adım attı

351
Başakşehir grubunda liderliğe yükseldi

Başakşehir grubunda liderliğe yükseldi

82
Avrupa'yı mülteci korkusu sardı

Avrupa'yı mülteci korkusu sardı

87
HDP'li İpekyolu Belediyesi'ne kayyum

HDP'li İpekyolu Belediyesi'ne kayyum

43
İzmir'de ata silahlı saldırı

İzmir'de ata silahlı saldırı

13
UEFA ülkeler sıralamasında son durum

UEFA ülkeler sıralamasında son durum

19
Marketten cep telefonu çalan hırsız kameralara yakalandı

Marketten cep telefonu çalan hırsız kameralara yakalandı

26
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir