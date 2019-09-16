President Erdoğan meets Russia’s Putin in Ankara

Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Vladimir Putin at the Çankaya Palace for a closed-door meeting that lasted around one-and-a-half hours.

POLITICAL SOLUTIONS WERE DISCUSSED

Later in the day, the presidents -- to be joined by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani --will gather for the fifth summit on Syria in the Astana format where they will discuss the latest developments in the northwestern Idlib city, the voluntary return of refugees and political solution to the Syrian turmoil.

The Astana peace process -- seeking to end the Syrian conflict -- was launched in January 2017 upon the initiatives of Turkey, Russia, and Iran. A total of 13 rounds have been conducted in Astana, Kazakhstan so far.