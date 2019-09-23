President Erdoğan meets US Senator to discuss relationships

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted South Carolina senator at Peninsula Hotel.

After meeting Turkish president in New York, the Republican Senator Lindsey Graham expressed hope for a more strategic relationship between Ankara and Washington.

"TURKEY IS A INDISPENSABLE ALLY ON SYRIA ISSUE"

Speaking to reporters, Graham said the meeting "was good". "I am hopeful we can get a more strategic relationship with Turkey [...] try to get them back in F-35 program, maybe talk about free trade program," said Graham. "Because Turkey is a very important ally, not just when it comes to Syria, really for whole region."





Graham praised Turkey as "indispensable to keeping Syria together" and its assistance in northeastern Syria to prevent re-emergence of Deash terror group. "Most importantly, Turkey is protecting 4 million people from slaughter," he added.

In July, the US suspended Turkey’s involvement in a program for F-35 fighter jets, saying its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense program could endanger the aircraft, a claim Turkey has consistently denied.