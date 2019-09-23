taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7312
Euro
6.3141
Altın
1513.9
Borsa
100236.7
Gram Altın
278.556
Bitcoin
56855.79

President Erdoğan meets US Senator to discuss relationships

Erdoğan on Saturday arrived in New York to attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly.

AA | 23.09.2019 - 09:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted South Carolina senator at Peninsula Hotel.

After meeting Turkish president in New York, the Republican Senator Lindsey Graham expressed hope for a more strategic relationship between Ankara and Washington.

"TURKEY IS A INDISPENSABLE ALLY ON SYRIA ISSUE"

Speaking to reporters, Graham said the meeting "was good". "I am hopeful we can get a more strategic relationship with Turkey [...] try to get them back in F-35 program, maybe talk about free trade program," said Graham. "Because Turkey is a very important ally, not just when it comes to Syria, really for whole region."

President Erdoğan meets US Senator to discuss relationships

Graham praised Turkey as "indispensable to keeping Syria together" and its assistance in northeastern Syria to prevent re-emergence of Deash terror group. "Most importantly, Turkey is protecting 4 million people from slaughter," he added.

In July, the US suspended Turkey’s involvement in a program for F-35 fighter jets, saying its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense program could endanger the aircraft, a claim Turkey has consistently denied.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sergey Şoygu: Sibirya'ya dönmek en büyük hayalim

Sergey Şoygu: Sibirya'ya dönmek en büyük hayalim

19
Terör örgütü PKK'nın 59 aile üyesini şehit ettiği aşiret

Terör örgütü PKK'nın 59 aile üyesini şehit ettiği aşiret

96
İsrailli Araplar, başbakanlık için Gantz'ı önerdi

İsrailli Araplar, başbakanlık için Gantz'ı önerdi

11
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Amerikalı Müslümanlarla buluştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Amerikalı Müslümanlarla buluştu

79
Vefakar koca, yatalak eşine çocuğu gibi bakıyor

Vefakar koca, yatalak eşine çocuğu gibi bakıyor

39
Fatih Terim locada çıldırdı

Fatih Terim locada çıldırdı

51
Martı polis timleri, günde 30 kilometre pedal çeviriyor

Martı polis timleri, günde 30 kilometre pedal çeviriyor

34
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir