taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2436
Euro
5.9401
Altın
1224
Borsa
93321.02
Gram Altın
206.269

President Erdoğan named 20 mayoral candidates

President and the leader of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced 20 mayoral candidates for the upcoming 2019 local elections.

AA | 27.11.2018 - 13:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
President Erdoğan named 20 mayoral candidates

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced 20 more mayoral candidates ahead of the March 31 local elections, including nominees for Turkey’s capital Ankara and its third largest city, İzmir.

ISTANBUL CANDIDATE WAS NOT REVEALED YET

Speaking to the parliamentary group of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Erdoğan revealed the names of the candidates for 8 metropolitan and 12 provincial municipalities. Erdoğan announced the candidates for the provinces of Ankara, İzmir, Afyonkarahisar, Balıkesir, Bingöl, Çanakkale, Çankırı, Çorum, Eskişehir, Hatay, Karaman, Konya, Mardin, Muş, Sakarya, Sivas, Tokat, Trabzon, Uşak, Yozgat.

President Erdoğan named 20 mayoral candidates

Former Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was nominated for Izmir mayorship. The party's deputy chairman and former minister of environment and urbanization will run for Ankara mayorship.

The candidate for Istanbul was not revealed; however, Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım is the top contender for the spot. The local elections in Turkey are scheduled on March 31, 2019.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan açıkladı: AK Parti'de 20 ilin adayı belli oldu

Erdoğan açıkladı: AK Parti'de 20 ilin adayı belli oldu

125
Erdoğan: Türkiye ve Katar kara gün dostudur

Erdoğan: Türkiye ve Katar kara gün dostudur

126
Şeyma Subaşı'nın şansı nasıl döndü

Şeyma Subaşı'nın şansı nasıl döndü

60
Prens Selman, Başkan Erdoğan ile görüşmek istedi

Prens Selman, Başkan Erdoğan ile görüşmek istedi

57
Kılıçdaroğlu, Ekrem İmamoğlu ile görüştü

Kılıçdaroğlu, Ekrem İmamoğlu ile görüştü

60
AK Parti grup toplantısı

AK Parti grup toplantısı

34
Suudi Arabistan Veliaht Prensi Tunus’ta protesto edildi

Suudi Arabistan Veliaht Prensi Tunus’ta protesto edildi

45
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir