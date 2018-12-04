taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan praises Venezuela leader Maduro

Erdoğan took the stage with President Nicolas Maduro in the first visit by a Turkish leader to Venezuela. He praised Venezuela leader as political and economic ties between the two countries blossom.

AA | 04.12.2018 - 10:09..
President Erdoğan and Venezuela President Maduro on Monday attended the Turkey-Venezuela Business Forum, where the pair signed several deals which were followed by a joint news conference.

HIGH-LEVEL VISITS WILL CONTINUE

"We are making efforts to diversify and deepen cooperation with Venezuela in every field through a win-win understanding," Erdoğan stated. "We resolve to preserve the momentum we have achieved over the past two years and to enhance our relations further,"

Erdoğan said at a news conference alongside his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in the capital Caracas. "We hope that high-level visits between officials of the two countries will increasingly continue," he added.

Underscoring that bilateral trade between Turkey and Venezuela had jumped to over US$1 billion in 2018, a more than sixfold increase over the previous year, Erdoğan cited cooperation in various fields, including infrastructure, defense and energy.

