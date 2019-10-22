taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8282
Euro
6.4906
Altın
1484.64
Borsa
97920.78
Gram Altın
278.477
Bitcoin
47748.12

President Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria’s safe zone

Turkish President met Vladimir Putin in Russia's coastal city of Sochi to discuss bilateral relations.

AA | 22.10.2019 - 17:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
President Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria’s safe zone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will contribute to Ankara's anti-terror operation in Syria.

"I believe that this meeting will provide very substantial opportunities to Operation Peace Spring," Erdoğan said ahead of a bilateral meeting with Putin in Russia’s coastal city of Sochi.

"RUSSIA IS AWARE OF VERY DIFFERENT DYNAMICS"

Erdoğan said the two leaders will also exchange views on bilateral relations and regional issues, in particular Syria.

President Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria’s safe zone

The leaders will co-chair meetings with delegations after a bilateral meeting and also hold a joint news conference.

President Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria’s safe zone WATCH

Putin said Russia is aware of "very different dynamics" of the situation in northern Syria, adding that the meeting with Erdoğan will be "fruitful."

President Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria’s safe zone


"I think our meeting today, our consultations are very much in demand, the current level of Russian-Turkish relations will play a role in resolving all the complex issues that have developed in the region to date. I hope that this will help to find answers to all questions, both in the interests of Turkey and Russia, and in the interests of all countries in the region," Putin added.

President Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria’s safe zone

Erdoğan’s one-day working visit comes after Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CNN Türk canlı yayınında ırkçılık kavgası

CNN Türk canlı yayınında ırkçılık kavgası

514
Acun Ilıcalı canlı yayındayken Şeyma mesaj attı

Acun Ilıcalı canlı yayındayken Şeyma mesaj attı

152
Tayland Kralı, general metresinin rütbesini elinden aldı

Tayland Kralı, general metresinin rütbesini elinden aldı

152
İdo asker oldu

İdo asker oldu

188
Şeyma Subaşı'dan mesaj açıklaması geldi

Şeyma Subaşı'dan mesaj açıklaması geldi

204
HDP'li vekillere ayar veren amir

HDP'li vekillere ayar veren amir

192
Kanada'da seçimin galibi belli oldu

Kanada'da seçimin galibi belli oldu

82
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir