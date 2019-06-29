taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7929
Euro
6.5962
Altın
1409.5
Borsa
96485.32
Gram Altın
262.574

President Erdoğan receives Merkel in Osaka

The summit, followed by more than 2,000 journalists from around the world, is being attended by 30,000 people, including 19 leaders and delegates from the European Union.

AA | 29.06.2019 - 11:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Angela Merkel in the Intex Osaka International Exhibition Center, the main venue of the summit.

LASTED 25 MINUTES

The meeting was closed to the press and lasted around 25 minutes.

President Erdoğan receives Merkel in Osaka

Erdoğan will also attend a special session on the theme of "Women's Empowerment" and the final session of the summit with the theme “Climate Change - Environment and Energy“.

President Erdoğan receives Merkel in Osaka

On the first day of the summit, world leaders from 19 countries as well as the European Union attended a special event that focused on the digital economy. The first session of the summit was held under the theme of "Global Economy, Trade and Investments".

President Erdoğan receives Merkel in Osaka

The second day of the summit will begin with a special session on the theme of "Women's Empowerment". The leaders are scheduled to attend the final session in the afternoon.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Libya'da Hafter'den Türkiye'ye tehdit dolu açıklama

Libya'da Hafter'den Türkiye'ye tehdit dolu açıklama

369
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ile Trump, G20 zirvesinde buluştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ile Trump, G20 zirvesinde buluştu

228
Kredi kartı faizleri indirildi

Kredi kartı faizleri indirildi

92
Güney Kıbrıs'taki Maraş eyleminde Türklere linç girişimi

Güney Kıbrıs'taki Maraş eyleminde Türklere linç girişimi

132
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ile Putin, G20 zirvesinde buluştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ile Putin, G20 zirvesinde buluştu

51
Yüksek İstişare Kurulu üyeleri kendilerine zam yaptı

Yüksek İstişare Kurulu üyeleri kendilerine zam yaptı

365
Ekrem İmamoğlu’nu istemeyen İSPARK müdürü istifa etti

Ekrem İmamoğlu’nu istemeyen İSPARK müdürü istifa etti

136
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir