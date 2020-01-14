taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8768
Euro
6.5473
Altın
1537.98
Borsa
120249.03
Gram Altın
290.818
Bitcoin
49421.21

President Erdoğan signals cease-fire deal with Libya

President Erdoğan made statements during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

AA | 14.01.2020 - 09:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey hopes to soon see the signing of a cease-fire in the war-battered North African nation of Libya, the nation’s president said on Monday.

THE CEASE-FIRE MAY LEAD THE PEACE PROCESS

“I especially hope for the signing of a cease-fire agreement [in Libya] sometime soon,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a press conference in the Turkish capital Ankara alongside Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

President Erdoğan signals cease-fire deal with Libya

On Sunday, the warring sides in the Libyan conflict announced a cease-fire in response to a call by Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The cease-fire took effect at midnight local time (2200GMT), and the decision was celebrated with fireworks in Tripoli.

President Erdoğan signals cease-fire deal with Libya

Conte, for his part, said the cease-fire in Libya would pave the way for an important opportunity and he hopes the country will enter a peaceful process.

Also touching on the situation in Idlib, northwestern Syria, where a Saturday cease-fire succeeded a fall 2018 de-escalation declaration that had often been violated, Erdogan stressed they expect Italy’s support to maintain the status of the region.

President Erdoğan signals cease-fire deal with Libya

The Turkish Communications Directorate said earlier that Erdogan received Conte at the presidential complex in Ankara. The closed-door meeting lasted for over an hour.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey launches Operation Kapan-3 against terror forces
A total of 825 security personnel, including gendarmerie and police forces, are taking part in the operation.
$1 billion estimated to be collected in Kanal Istanbul
The planned 45-kilometer (nearly 28-mile) canal to be built west of the city center on the European side of the Istanbul province, aims to boost the city's marine through-traffic capacity.
Turkish women's volleyball team beat Germany
Turkish team overcame Germany in the final of the European qualifier for the women's volleyball competition at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Istanbul
The earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude struck 63 kilometers west of the city at around 1:38 pm.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hırvatistan Cumhurbaşkanı: Yolsuzluk okulda başlıyor

Hırvatistan Cumhurbaşkanı: Yolsuzluk okulda başlıyor

65
Barcelona'da Valverde gitti Setien geldi

Barcelona'da Valverde gitti Setien geldi

13
TSK içindeki FETÖ yapılanmasına yeni operasyon

TSK içindeki FETÖ yapılanmasına yeni operasyon

72
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth: Harry ile Meghan'ı destekliyoruz

Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth: Harry ile Meghan'ı destekliyoruz

41
Sapanca Gölü'nde 'hayalet ağ'la katliam yaptılar

Sapanca Gölü'nde 'hayalet ağ'la katliam yaptılar

26
Niğde'de ev yangını: 4 ölü

Niğde'de ev yangını: 4 ölü

16
ABD sığınmak isteyen göçmenleri Guatemala'ya gönderiyor

ABD sığınmak isteyen göçmenleri Guatemala'ya gönderiyor

35
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir