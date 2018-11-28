President Erdoğan to start three-nation South America tour

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit three South American nations from Nov. 30-Dec. 3, an official statement said Tuesday. Turkish President will attend the G20 summit in Argentina and then visit Paraguay and Venezuela on Dec. 2-3.

The summit will discuss trade, growth, climate change, migration, terrorism and other issues of global importance.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders and representatives of international organizations. These will be the first visits to Paraguay and Venezuela on the presidential level.