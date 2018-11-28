taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2531
Euro
5.9284
Altın
1213.21
Borsa
94112.16
Gram Altın
205.02

President Erdoğan to start three-nation South America tour

As Turkey seeks to strengthen economic relations with South America, President Erdoğan will visit Argentina, Paraguay and Venezuela.

AA | 28.11.2018 - 10:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit three South American nations from Nov. 30-Dec. 3, an official statement said Tuesday. Turkish President will attend the G20 summit in Argentina and then visit Paraguay and Venezuela on Dec. 2-3.

The summit will discuss trade, growth, climate change, migration, terrorism and other issues of global importance.

President Erdoğan to start three-nation South America tour

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders and representatives of international organizations. These will be the first visits to Paraguay and Venezuela on the presidential level.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Almanya'da akaryakıt krizi

Almanya'da akaryakıt krizi

112
Ahmet Türk adaylığa açık kapı bıraktı

Ahmet Türk adaylığa açık kapı bıraktı

70
Yunanistan, yine provokasyon peşinde

Yunanistan, yine provokasyon peşinde

226
Hayatını kurtaran doktorla 20 yıl sonra tanıştı

Hayatını kurtaran doktorla 20 yıl sonra tanıştı

31
Akdeniz'de enerji fırsatçılığı

Akdeniz'de enerji fırsatçılığı

52
Yeşim Erbil: Abim bunu öğrendiğinde çok üzülecek

Yeşim Erbil: Abim bunu öğrendiğinde çok üzülecek

36
Dünya Satranç Şampiyonası'nda bitmeyen mücadele

Dünya Satranç Şampiyonası'nda bitmeyen mücadele

16
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir