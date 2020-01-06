President Erdoğan talks on tension between US, Iran

Turkey spends great effort to reduce tension between the US and Iran, Turkish president said on Sunday, amid dramatic escalation of tension in the region, following killing of a top Iranian commander in a US drone airstrike on Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

"IRAN PROBABLY WILL RESPONSE US ACTION"

"Turkey always stands against foreign intervention and considers recent US attack in Baghdad with this same understanding," Erdoğan said in a televised interview.

Erdoğan said Iran probably would not remain unresponsive over the killing of Qasem Soleimani, adding that the choice of the US of killing a top Iranian commander would rise the tensions in the region.

The Turkish president said he will host his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Jan. 8 and the leaders will discuss TurkStream, regional and other issues. Erdoğan also said he hoped that Turkey and Russia can help ceasefire in Idlib, so no more civilians are hurt by bombs.