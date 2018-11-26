taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2423
Euro
5.9621
Altın
1225.95
Borsa
94042.4
Gram Altın
206.745

President Erdoğan to announce 20 mayoral candidates

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will announce on Tuesday 20 more mayoral candidates for the upcoming local elections.

AA | 26.11.2018 - 13:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

The names of candidates for 10 metropolitan municipalities and 10 provincial municipalities will be revealed at the party's parliamentary group meeting in capital Ankara.

President Erdoğan will also announce the mayoral candidates of Ankara and Izmir. The candidates for Balıkesir, Trabzon, Eskişehir, Hatay, Konya, Mardin, Muğla, Sakarya, Afyonkarahisar, Bingöl, Çanakkale, Çankırı, Çorum, Karaman, Muş, Uşak, Yozgat and Sivas will be announced.

President Erdoğan to announce 20 mayoral candidates

The candidate for Istanbul will not be revealed on Tuesday, however, Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım is a top contender for the spot.

On Saturday, Erdoğan announced the list of 40 mayoral candidates including 14 metropolitan municipalities and 26 provincial municipalities. The local elections in Turkey are scheduled on March 31, 2019.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gamze Özçelik tesettüre girdi

Gamze Özçelik tesettüre girdi

492
İstanbul'da askeri helikopter düştü

İstanbul'da askeri helikopter düştü

182
Acun Ilıcalı - Şeyma Subaşı boşandı

Acun Ilıcalı - Şeyma Subaşı boşandı

268
Rus gemisinin Ukrayna gemisine saldırı anı

Rus gemisinin Ukrayna gemisine saldırı anı

52
CHP, Süleyman Soylu'ya karşı HDP'lileri savundu

CHP, Süleyman Soylu'ya karşı HDP'lileri savundu

130
Erdoğan 20 ilin adayını yarın açıklayacak

Erdoğan 20 ilin adayını yarın açıklayacak

146
ABD-Meksika sınırı kapatıldı

ABD-Meksika sınırı kapatıldı

36
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir