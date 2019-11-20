President Erdoğan to meet French, German, British leaders

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold a quadrilateral meeting with the leaders of France, Germany and the UK in London, his spokesman said Tuesday.

SYRIA ISSUE WILL BE ON THE TABLE

Speaking to reporters following a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex, Ibrahim Kalin said the Turkish president will hold the meeting after the NATO summit on Dec. 3-4.

At the summit, Erdoğan will talk about “NATO's mission, vision, its position in the 21st century, its next activities and perception of threats,” he added.

Kalın recalled Turkey’s recent deals on Syria's safe zone with the US and Russia, expressing hope that the countries stand by them.

Ankara and Washington reached a deal on Oct. 17 to pause Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned safe zone.