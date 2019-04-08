taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan to meet Putin in Moscow

Meeting with Russia’s Putin to address bilateral relations, regional, global developments in Moscow, says President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

AA | 08.04.2019 - 11:44..
Cooperation between Turkey and Russia continues increasingly, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

"VISA-FREE TRAVEL IS A TOPIC THAT IS ON  AGENDA"

“Our cooperation with Russia continues increasingly and becomes stronger [day by day],” Erdoğan told reporters ahead of his departure from Istanbul for Moscow.

President Erdoğan to meet Putin in Moscow

Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğansaid. “Visa-free travel is, of course, a topic that is on our agenda,” he added. President Erdoğan will attend the eighth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting between two countries. The meeting is being held annually since 2010.

