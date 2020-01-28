taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9439
Euro
6.5518
Altın
1578.74
Borsa
120149.7
Gram Altın
301.876
Bitcoin
53025.67

President Erdoğan, Trump discuss Libya ceasefire

The two leaders also discussed the fighting in Idlib, which has been the scene of fierce bombings by the Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies.

AA | 28.01.2020 - 08:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the conflict in Libya and Syria's Idlib.

HAFTAR'S CEASEFIRE VIOLATION WAS ALSO ON THE TABLE

"The two leaders discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya," White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters en route to Gambia from Algeria, Erdogan accused forces loyal to renegade Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar of violating two summits seeking peace in the country.

President Erdoğan, Trump discuss Libya ceasefire

"Haftar -- who turned his back on both the Moscow and Berlin summits -- is violating the ceasefire in Libya. If peace is to be established in Libya, he should be stopped," said Erdogan. "Haftar and his forces are playing a dirty game, and we are watching them. We will continue to do whatever is necessary."

İlginizi Çekebilir
Foreign diplomatic missions send condolences to Turkey
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Greece, EU among nations sending condolences after the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Elazığ province late Friday.
EU Commission head says union needs defense power
The European Defence Fund will be fully operational in 2021, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.
Turkey vetoes Greek Cypriots’ application for disarmament forum
The Conference on Disarmament is an international forum established in 1979 to negotiate arms control and disarmament agreements and has 65 member countries including Turkey.
Trump impeachment trial begins in US Senate
Lead House prosecutor Adam Schiff says Trump 'corruptly' used powers of his office as proceedings begin.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erzurum'a tatile gitti

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erzurum'a tatile gitti

781
Benzin ve motorine indirim yapıldı

Benzin ve motorine indirim yapıldı

128
Bakan Soylu: AFAD ile iş birliği yapılan yardımları aldık

Bakan Soylu: AFAD ile iş birliği yapılan yardımları aldık

48
Erdoğan'dan depremzede anneye destek

Erdoğan'dan depremzede anneye destek

47
TürkAkım üzerinden ilk 1 milyar metreküp gaz sevk edildi

TürkAkım üzerinden ilk 1 milyar metreküp gaz sevk edildi

81
Çin, yurt dışı seyahatlerini de askıya aldı

Çin, yurt dışı seyahatlerini de askıya aldı

18
Sergen Yalçın'ın alacağı maaş

Sergen Yalçın'ın alacağı maaş

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir