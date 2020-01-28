President Erdoğan, Trump discuss Libya ceasefire

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the conflict in Libya and Syria's Idlib.

HAFTAR'S CEASEFIRE VIOLATION WAS ALSO ON THE TABLE

"The two leaders discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya," White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters en route to Gambia from Algeria, Erdogan accused forces loyal to renegade Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar of violating two summits seeking peace in the country.

"Haftar -- who turned his back on both the Moscow and Berlin summits -- is violating the ceasefire in Libya. If peace is to be established in Libya, he should be stopped," said Erdogan. "Haftar and his forces are playing a dirty game, and we are watching them. We will continue to do whatever is necessary."