taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7196
Euro
6.2451
Altın
1480.47
Borsa
103452.91
Gram Altın
271.826
Bitcoin
47840.03

President Erdoğan: Turkey’s in Syria due to terror threat

Speaking at the opening of the Turkish parliament, Erdoğan said that Turkey in Syria because terrorists threatening borders and preventing the return of Syrians.

AA | 01.10.2019 - 16:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The only reason of Turkey's existence in Syria is the terror threat towards the country's borders, said the Turkish president on Tuesday.

"TURKEY BACKS SYRIANS"

"Turkey backs the territorial integrity of Syria and the political and administrative unity of Syrians," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the opening of Turkish parliament’s third legislative session of the year in the capital Ankara.

President Erdoğan: Turkey’s in Syria due to terror threat

"The only reason of our existence in Syria is the terror threat towards our borders has turned to a barrier prevents the Syrians in our country," said Erdogan. "We do not back the war, clash, blood shed, death or suffering in Syria," he said.

President Erdoğan: Turkey’s in Syria due to terror threat

Syria has been gripped by conflict since 2011 when demonstrations seeking democratic reforms were fiercely cracked down on by the Syrian regime.

More than half a million people have died in the ensuing conflict and millions more have been displaced as large swaths of Syria have been reduced to rubble.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tarık Ünlüoğlu hayatını kaybetti

Tarık Ünlüoğlu hayatını kaybetti

352
Ahmet Hakan ile Mustafa Balbay arasında soru tartışması

Ahmet Hakan ile Mustafa Balbay arasında soru tartışması

212
İstanbul Havalimanı'nda sosisli ve su 46 lira

İstanbul Havalimanı'nda sosisli ve su 46 lira

925
Çin yeni petrol sahası buldu

Çin yeni petrol sahası buldu

171
İstanbul'da 'büyük deprem olmayacak' diyen profesör

İstanbul'da 'büyük deprem olmayacak' diyen profesör

182
CHP, kurultayda kendini yenileyecek

CHP, kurultayda kendini yenileyecek

139
MHP'nin istediği af paketi geliyor

MHP'nin istediği af paketi geliyor

248
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir