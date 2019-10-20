taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan urges US-backed YPG terrorists

Erdoğan said that Syria operation to resume if terrorists do not withdraw in 120 hours.

AA | 20.10.2019 - 08:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Turkey’s 120-hour pause on counter-terrorism operation in northern Syria would be over and army would restart targeting terror elements if agreement with the US is not implemented, the Turkish president said Saturday.

"WE WILL CONTINUE CRASHING HEADS"

Speaking at a mass opening ceremony held in central Kayseri province of Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “[If agreement with the U.S.] is not implemented, then we will continue crushing heads of terrorists a minute after 120 hours [operational pause].”

Erdoğan added Turkey’s stance in the establishment of a safe-zone in northern Syria has always been same and it has not changed.

On Oct. 9, Turkey had launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

 

On Thursday, Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.

