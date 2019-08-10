taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan vows to fight attacks against Turkey

Speaking to the reporters, Erdoğan stated that Turkey will continue to let those down in their efforts to ax its development via economic traps.

AA | 10.08.2019 - 14:11..
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Saturday reiterated determination to fight against those targeting Turkey’s development.

"TURKEY PERFORMED POSITIVE PROGRESS"

"We will continue to let those down who use many methods from terrorist attacks to economic traps to stop Turkey in the period ahead of us," Erdoğan said in a video message to mark the Eid al-Adha, a Muslim religious festival.

The president said Turkey performed positive progress in very matter compared the agenda of the Eid al-Adha last year.

Turkey gains its power from unity, solidarity, and brotherhood, he stated. "I hope we will add a new circle to our chain of victories in this August," Erdoğan added.

Erdoğan also wished Eid al-Adha to bring goodness to Turkish nation, the entire Muslim world and humanity.

