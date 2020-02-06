taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.986
Euro
6.5901
Altın
1565.55
Borsa
123444.44
Gram Altın
301.282
Bitcoin
57418.45

President Erdoğan wishes mercy over deaths in Turkey

On Wednesday, at least 33 people were killed and 75 injured after they were buried under an avalanche in eastern Turkey along with the deadly plane crash who killed 3 in Istanbul.

AA | 06.02.2020 - 13:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed deep sorrow early Thursday over those who died in a passenger plane crash and avalanche in Turkey.

"WE WILL STRENGTHEN OUR PREPARATION"

"I wish Allah’s mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives in these incidents and a speedy recovery to the injured," Erdogan said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, a passenger plane skidded off the runway at an airport in Istanbul, killing three people and injuring 179 others.

President Erdoğan wishes mercy over deaths in Turkey

"We will further strengthen our preparation for disasters, quickly heal our wounds, embrace and support our citizens, families of our martyrs and veterans affected by disasters and accidents," Erdoğan underlined.erdoğan

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia to send delegation to Turkey to examine Syria attack
In the recent phone conversation, President Erdoğan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin addressed all the issues extensively and reiterated cooperation.
Turkey deploys military reinforcement near Syria border
A fresh military convoy was sent to the Syrian border on February 06, 2020, after the Assad regime forces' attack against Turkish troops.
YPG terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
Since Jan. 1, the number of terrorists who surrendered to Turkish security forces rose to 24 with the latest additions.
Airport re-opened after deadly plan crash in Istanbul
Prosecutors in capital Ankara launched an investigation into the incident. The airport had been temporarily closed to air traffic.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CNN Türk'te siyaset yapan eski pilot yayından alındı
CNN Türk'te siyaset yapan eski pilot yayından alındı
357
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
269
İstanbul Havalimanı'nda kaza sonrası yoğunluk yaşandı
İstanbul Havalimanı'nda kaza sonrası yoğunluk yaşandı
50
CZN Burak'ın mekanında cinayet iddiası
CZN Burak'ın mekanında cinayet iddiası
146
Uçak kazasından geriye kalan acı hikaye
Uçak kazasından geriye kalan acı hikaye
62
Kar topu oynayan çocukları yakan madde bulundu
Kar topu oynayan çocukları yakan madde bulundu
54
Trump, Senato'daki azil soruşturmasında aklandı
Trump, Senato'daki azil soruşturmasında aklandı
105
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir