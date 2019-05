Jordanian Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz on Wednesday asked members of his cabinet to tender their resignations in advance of an anticipated government reshuffle.

According to official Jordanian sources, the reshuffle is expected to be carried out “within days”.

Al-Razzaz has been quoted by official Jordanian news agency Petra as sayingthat the planned reshuffle “comes in line with the requirements of the upcoming phase”. He did not elaborate further.