taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5793
Euro
7.2644
Altın
1620.78
Borsa
88269.85
Gram Altın
343.315
Bitcoin
41411.02
fuzulev

Prince Charles reported in good health

According to the royal sources, the British prince will resume meetings and take exercise in accordance with government and medical guidelines.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Prince Charles reported in good health

British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.

HE IS IN SELF-ISOLATION

Last week, his Clarence House office revealed that Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus and had been in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland where he had continued to work.

After consultation with his doctor, he is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House said. He will resume meetings and take exercise in accordance with government and medical guidelines.

Prince Charles reported in good health

However, his wife Camilla, who tested negative for coronavirus, will remain in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she too develops symptoms.

Buckingham Palace has previously said Queen Elizabeth, who left London for Windsor Castle on March 19 along with her 98-year-old husband, Philip, is in good health.

İlginizi Çekebilir
North Korea launches 'successful' rocket test
North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast Sunday.
Death toll continues to rise in Iran
The country reported 117 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
Spain’s death toll hits 7,340
Over the last 24 hours, 812 people have died, raising the death toll to 7,340.
More British politicians tested positive for the virus
Johnson’s spokesman asked repeatedly about PM’s contacts with other people, told reporters Johnson had not been in close proximity with anyone from the moment he had symptoms.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
124
İnfaz düzenlemesinde 5 suç kapsam dışı kaldı
İnfaz düzenlemesinde 5 suç kapsam dışı kaldı
516
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
233
Kurallara uymayan illere karantina uyarısı
Kurallara uymayan illere karantina uyarısı
297
Işıl Reçber: Dualar Rüştü'yü iyileştirecek
Işıl Reçber: Dualar Rüştü'yü iyileştirecek
177
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
146
KCK önderlik komitesi üyesi Nazife Bilen öldürüldü
KCK önderlik komitesi üyesi Nazife Bilen öldürüldü
305
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir