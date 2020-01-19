taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8882
Euro
6.5316
Altın
1557.18
Borsa
121474.75
Gram Altın
294.857
Bitcoin
52443.76

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle officially give up royal

Decision comes after the couple announced they are stepping back from being senior members of royal family.

AA | 19.01.2020 - 11:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Under a new arrangement, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will lose their royal titles, Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement on Saturday.

QUEEN APPROVED THE COUPLE'S DECISION

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH [his/her royal highness] titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," said the statement, referring to the couple's decision to step down as "senior members" of the royal family, made in a surprise Jan. 8 announcement.

Later, the queen called a family summit on Jan. 13 with Prince Charles and his sons Princes William and Harry to discuss the dramatic move.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle officially give up royal

The queen today said the couple will lose their titles and have agreed to pay back "Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle officially give up royal

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," said the queen. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," she said, adding that she is proud of Meghan for "quickly" becoming one of the family.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle officially give up royal

The duke and duchess of Sussex will no longer take part in official military appointments and will not receive public funds for their royal duties, the statement said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Macron faces protests during theater visit in Paris
A journalist was arrested after posting on social media yesterday that French President Emmanuel Macron was in a theater in Paris, French media reported.
German Chancellor meets UAE Prince ahead of Libya summit
According to the reporters, Merkel underlined that 'foreign intervention' in Libya’s internal affairs needs to stop.
US crude oil production breaks new record high
Crude output reaches an all-time high of 13 million barrels a day.
Foreign Ministry slams E. Mediterranean Gas Forum
Such organizations that were established in opposition to Turkey and Cyprus will not contribute to peace and cooperation in the region, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

156
Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

56
KKTC'de Başbakan Tatar, cumhurbaşkanı adayı oldu

KKTC'de Başbakan Tatar, cumhurbaşkanı adayı oldu

43
McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

56
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

60
Okan Buruk'tan Vedat Muriç'e gönderme

Okan Buruk'tan Vedat Muriç'e gönderme

134
Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

32
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir