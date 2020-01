Almost a thousand of prisoners are being transferred due to the damage after Friday's powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey.

814 PRISONERS WILL BE RE-LOCATED

A total of 814 prisoners in Turkey's eastern Adiyaman province are being evacuated to the nearest prisons on Saturday (Jan.25).

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit eastern Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT) on Friday, with its epicenter in Sivrice district, along with neighboring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia.