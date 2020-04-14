taraftar değil haberciyiz
Private labs allowed to conduct coronavirus tests in Russia

In the country where the coronavirus crisis has deteriorated, thousands of tests are carried out every day in a total of 254 laboratories, including 18 private labs.

The number of people who applied to private laboratories in Russia increased as the country is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Until March 25, only state-run laboratories were authorized and able to conduct coronavirus testing. However on March 26, private laboratories begin conducting tests for the novel coronavirus. Several major private laboratories have set up coronavirus testing in Russia’s regions in recent weeks following earlier regulatory hurdles.

PRIVATE TESTS ARE BEING CHARGED

More than 1 million 300 thousand tests have been carried out in the centers, which continue their activities under the control of the Russian Human Health and Consumer Rights Protection Service (Rospotrebnadzor).

State-run tests are free of charge in Russia, as they are in many countries. But the citizens pay $ 20-30 for private testing. Starting March 27, Gemotest started testing for coronavirus at 11 branches in Moscow and Moscow Region.

The clinic opened its doors at 11 am, offering coronavirus tests to paying customers. The testing costs 2400 rubles (nearly $30). The results are promised in two days. There have been 18,328 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far and 148 deaths.

