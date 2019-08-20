taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7265
Euro
6.3458
Altın
1502.47
Borsa
96028.84
Gram Altın
276.476

Private sector short-term external loans down in H1 of 2019

According to the Central Bank report, Turkish private sector’s foreign loans have fallen $3B since end-2018.

AA | 20.08.2019 - 11:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. Economy
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Turkish private sector's outstanding foreign loans shrank in June from the end of December 2018, the country's Central Bank reported on Tuesday.

DOWN 3 BILLION DOLLARS FROM END-2018

Excluding trade credits, the private sector's short-term loans received from abroad reached $12.4 billion as of June, down $3 billion from end-2018. The liabilities of financial institutions constituted 72.9% of all short-term loans.

Broken down by currency, 47.6% of Turkey's private sector long-term debt was in US dollars, with 33% in euros, 19.2% in Turkish liras, and 0.2% in other currencies.

Private sector short-term external loans down in H1 of 2019

Central Bank data showed the long-term debts of the sector during the same period also fell $7.8 billion to $201.7 billion. The bank said 47.6% of the total long-term foreign loans were owed by financial institutions.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Nükleer anlaşma bitti, ABD yeni füzesini denedi

Nükleer anlaşma bitti, ABD yeni füzesini denedi

43
Suriye'ye giden turist sayısında artış yaşandı

Suriye'ye giden turist sayısında artış yaşandı

77
İzmir'deki orman yangını giderek yayılıyor

İzmir'deki orman yangını giderek yayılıyor

142
İstanbul Aksaray'da birçok Arapça tabela değiştirilmedi

İstanbul Aksaray'da birçok Arapça tabela değiştirilmedi

189
Memur-Sen eylem kararı aldı

Memur-Sen eylem kararı aldı

278
AB'den Türkiye'deki kayyum atamalarına tepki

AB'den Türkiye'deki kayyum atamalarına tepki

206
Game of Thrones'un Jon Snow'u: Bu oyunculuk değil

Game of Thrones'un Jon Snow'u: Bu oyunculuk değil

5
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir