Protection officer of Italian PM dies from coronavirus

According to the local media, PM Giuseppe Conte was tested as a precaution, turning up a negative result for the virus.

Protection officer of Italian PM dies from coronavirus

Italian policeman who worked in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's security detail died Saturday after contracting the novel coronavirus, country's police force reported.

HE HASN'T BEEN IN CONTACT WITH CONTE FOR 2 WEEKS

When officer Giorgio Guastamacchia tested positive on March 21, he had not been in contact with Conte for at least two weeks.

Protection officer of Italian PM dies from coronavirus

The head of the Italian police force expressed his condolences for 52-year-old Guastamacchia.

Italy has recorded the world's largest number of official coronavirus fatalities and is on course to surpass 15,000 deaths this weekend.

