Protesters continue march against Johnson in UK

Hundreds of protests took to the streets to participate in angry protests against the Conservative Party’s landslide election majority.

REUTERS | 16.12.2019 - 11:01..
Several hundred noisy protesters marched through central London on Friday to protest against Britain’s election result, chanting "Boris Johnson: Not My Prime Minister" and "Boris, Boris, Boris: Out, Out, Out".

"DEFY TORY RULE"

The protesters, brandishing signs that read "Defy Tory (Conservative) Rule" and "Refugees Welcome", walked at speed from outside Johnson’s Downing Street residence to Trafalgar Square and on to the theater district, blocking traffic and drawing a heavy police presence.



Johnson’s Conservatives won Thursday’s election by a large margin. On Friday he called for closure over the Brexit divisions that have riven the United Kingdom for the past three and a half years.



