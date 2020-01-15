taraftar değil haberciyiz
Protesters block roads amid ongoing clashes in Lebanon

At least 20 people were injured late Tuesday in clashes between protesters and security forces in front of the central bank in Lebanon's capital.

REUTERS | 15.01.2020 - 11:07..
Protesters block roads amid ongoing clashes in Lebanon

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters outside the central bank on Tuesday night, facing off with dozens of people who pelted them with stones and fireworks.

BANKS WERE DAMAGED

Protesters set garbage dumpsters on fire and threw tear gas canisters back at riot police as ambulance sirens rang out. Young men, their faces covered, smashed bank storefronts and ATMs.

Protesters block roads amid ongoing clashes in Lebanon

A wave of protests erupted last October against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Protesters block roads amid ongoing clashes in Lebanon

Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, slow growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world, with the debt burden reaching $86.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019, according to the Finance Ministry.

Protesters block roads amid ongoing clashes in Lebanon

Protesters block roads amid ongoing clashes in Lebanon

Protesters block roads amid ongoing clashes in Lebanon

