Protesters continue looting in Paris

The protesters, known as the Yellow Vests, have been demonstrating for two weeks against gas taxes and rising cost of living.

GOVERNMENT MAY DECLARE STATE OF EMERGENCY

For three weeks protesters have blocked roads across France, forced the evacuation of tourist shopping meccas including the department stores as well as other important areas of massive tourism. As a result of the worsening violence, the French government is considering imposing a formal state of emergency.

Looters and thugs wearing masks and carrying clubs and axes rampaged through luxury boutiques, chemists and supermarkets.

Arabian migrant teaches the West a humanity lesson WATCH

In the footages recently recorded, the words of an Arabian migrant draw the attention. It is been clearly heard that the migrant tries to stop the rioters from looting by saying “It’s Haraam, so help me God, it’s Haraam, by all means,”





The cost will be in the millions, and the biggest fear is that there will be similar scenes next weekend.

Looters rioting on the Champs-Élysées took close to £1million worth of goods from a Christian Dior store, it has emerged. "The Dior store on the Champs-Élysées was looted on Saturday, and goods 'including jewelry was stolen," a source told BFM TV. '

The Yellow Vests have already announced a new demonstration for next Saturday. It will be the third in a series against the government of President Emmanuel Macron, and so has been dubbed 'Act III – Macron resigns.'