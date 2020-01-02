taraftar değil haberciyiz
Protesters leave US embassy in Baghdad

Protesters withdrew from US embassy perimeter in Baghdad after the Hashd al-Shaabi forces ordered them to leave.

AA | 02.01.2020 - 09:40..
Iran-backed militias on Wednesday withdrew from the compound of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, the Iraqi army said.

The protesters also dismantled their tents outside the Green Zone in Baghdad on the edge of the Tigris River, the Iraqi Ground Forces Command said in a written statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a statement, the Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of various anti-Daesh/ISIS militias in Iraq, urged protesters to vacate the premises. “We call on the crowd in front of the U.S. Embassy to respect the call of the Iraqi government and to withdraw from the area for the protection of state institutions.”

US STARTED DEPLOYING ADDITIONAL TROOPS TO THE REGION

The US defence secretary, Mark Esper, announced that 750 airborne troops would be deployed to the region immediately. Up to 3,000 soldiers are reportedly being prepared to move out to the Middle East, adding to the 14,000 sent there since May in an effort to counter Iran.

“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today,” Esper said in a written statement.

“The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world.”

