taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7428
Euro
6.3303
Altın
1516.94
Borsa
100236.7
Gram Altın
280.124
Bitcoin
58624.14

Protesters occupy shopping mall in Hong Kong

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the New Town Plaza in the New Territories town of Sha Tin, chanting Fight for freedom and Liberate Hong Kong.

REUTERS | 22.09.2019 - 16:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Protesters occupy shopping mall in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Sunday to break up pro-democracy protesters who trashed fittings at a station and shopping mall, the latest in more than three months of often violent unrest.

POLICE FIRED TEAR GAS

Protesters called for a boycott of businesses in the Chinese-ruled city seen as pro-Beijing and made a paper chain of receipts from those stores, which were then hung across the mall.

Protesters occupy shopping mall in Hong Kong

Activists rounded on a man believed to have opposed them when they had damaged the Chinese flag.

Protesters occupy shopping mall in Hong Kong WATCH

Shouting, they pushed him into a corner beside the station and cheered as crowds punched and kicked him.

Protesters occupy shopping mall in Hong Kong

After 20 minutes, he managed to walk away, dazed and bleeding from the forehead. Protesters also smashed video cameras and ticket booths in the station.

Protesters occupy shopping mall in Hong Kong

Some started to trash fittings at the entrance of the mall. The protesters then spilled outside where they set fire to barricades made of cardboard, broken palm trees and other debris.

Protesters occupy shopping mall in Hong Kong

Police fired tear gas after coming under attack from bricks dug up from pathways.

Violence has hit parts of the former British colony at different times over the last three months, but life goes on as normal for most people most of the time.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ'la fotoğraf çektiren hakim

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ'la fotoğraf çektiren hakim

405
İmamoğlu, CHP'lilere torpil talimatını yanlış buldu

İmamoğlu, CHP'lilere torpil talimatını yanlış buldu

340
İsmail Saymaz nişanlandı

İsmail Saymaz nişanlandı

63
ABD'li pilotlar, S-400'leri geçebilmek için eğitiliyor

ABD'li pilotlar, S-400'leri geçebilmek için eğitiliyor

71
Rıza Kayaalp: Bizi de binlerce kişi karşılasın isterdik

Rıza Kayaalp: Bizi de binlerce kişi karşılasın isterdik

236
Melania Trump'ın makasla zor anları

Melania Trump'ın makasla zor anları

14
Ankaragücü: F.Bahçe maçında kural hatası yapıldı

Ankaragücü: F.Bahçe maçında kural hatası yapıldı

143
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir