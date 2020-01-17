taraftar değil haberciyiz
Protesters take to the streets in Paris

According to the Interior Ministry, the estimate was 187,000.

AA | 17.01.2020 - 12:09..
Protesters take to the streets in Paris

Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on Thursday in a massive mobilization as the transport strike that has gripped the country marked its 43rd day, officially the longest of its kind for the country.

11 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED

They marched from Montparnasse to Place d'Italie, down the Boulevard du Montparnasse and Boulevard de Port Royal, with police almost acting as an escort as they went. Each street that gave way was blocked by large plastic shields, a police van or two, and more armed officers.

Protesters take to the streets in Paris

Those guarding the streets appeared as fierce as the protesters. Liberté and fraternité was clearly at work.

The Paris Police Department said in a statement that 11 people were arrested in the capital.

Protesters take to the streets in Paris

Every union was represented, including the CGT, CFE-CGC, FSI, FO and Solidaires and three student unions.

UNIONS REJECTS GOVERNMENT'S OFFERS

A group of gay students, workers from the Paris Opera and the Sorbonne also took part. The gathering was peaceful with no reported violence as of early evening.

Protesters take to the streets in Paris

Despite the offer of a compromise in the battle for pension reform by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the unions still want more. His concession: to keep the maximum retirement age at 62, eliminating the proposed increase to 64. But this, for many, is not good enough.

Protesters take to the streets in Paris

"It is not a compromise. It is merely a first step. There are so many more that he needs to take. The whole matter is that our work will be compromised. There will be less payout for more work. For now, it does not work," said Latitia, a member of the RATP.

The last day of the inter-professional mobilization was held on Jan. 11.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Foreign Ministry slams E. Mediterranean Gas Forum
Such organizations that were established in opposition to Turkey and Cyprus will not contribute to peace and cooperation in the region, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
Ukrainian, Iranian officials discuss plane crush over phone
On Jan. 8, all 167 passengers and nine crew members died when the plane was brought down by Iranian missiles, shortly after takeoff from an airport in Tehran.
France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East
Nuclear aircraft carrier to be sent to the region to back French military operations, says Emmanuel Macron.
Russian lawmakers approve Mishustin as PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday had signed a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister.
