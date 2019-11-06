Protestors set homes of three lawmakerson fire in Iraq

A group of protestors in southern Iraq set fire to the homes of three lawmakers Tuesday from different political blocs.

The incident took place in al-Shatrah district in Dhi Qar province.

The houses belonged to Naji al-Satra from the Sairoon parliamentary bloc backed by influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Muna al-Gurabi from the Fatah Alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri and Zeynep al-Hazreci from the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

PEOPLE CAN’T REACH BASIC SERVICES

Firefighters are attempting to extinguish the fires.

Iraq has been rocked by a second wave of protests since Oct. 25 against deep-seated corruption, unemployment and a lack of basic services. At least 254 people have been killed and 12,000 others injured since then, according to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights.

Anger has been mounting in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many people have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq's youth unemployment is around 25%. Iraq is also ranked the 12th most corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.