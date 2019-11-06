taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7607
Euro
6.3824
Altın
1484.2
Borsa
100525.32
Gram Altın
274.863
Bitcoin
53717.6

Protestors set homes of three lawmakerson fire in Iraq

Security forces in Iraq have killed at least 254 protesters in two major waves of anti-government demonstrations since Oct. 1 in Baghdad.

AA | 06.11.2019 - 09:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A group of protestors in southern Iraq set fire to the homes of three lawmakers Tuesday from different political blocs.

The incident took place in al-Shatrah district in Dhi Qar province.

The houses belonged to Naji al-Satra from the Sairoon parliamentary bloc backed by influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Muna al-Gurabi from the Fatah Alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri and Zeynep al-Hazreci from the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

PEOPLE CAN’T REACH BASIC SERVICES

Firefighters are attempting to extinguish the fires.

Protestors set homes of three lawmakerson fire in Iraq

Iraq has been rocked by a second wave of protests since Oct. 25 against deep-seated corruption, unemployment and a lack of basic services. At least 254 people have been killed and 12,000 others injured since then, according to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights.

Protestors set homes of three lawmakerson fire in Iraq

Anger has been mounting in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many people have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

Protestors set homes of three lawmakerson fire in Iraq

According to World Bank figures, Iraq's youth unemployment is around 25%. Iraq is also ranked the 12th most corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.

Protestors set homes of three lawmakerson fire in Iraq

Protestors set homes of three lawmakerson fire in Iraq

Protestors set homes of three lawmakerson fire in Iraq

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump, Evanjelik kişisel papazını Beyaz Saray'a aldırdı

Trump, Evanjelik kişisel papazını Beyaz Saray'a aldırdı

88
Emniyet'te terörle mücadele için yeni birim

Emniyet'te terörle mücadele için yeni birim

26
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

4
Kamışlı'da rejim güçleri, YPG kontrolündeki bölgede

Kamışlı'da rejim güçleri, YPG kontrolündeki bölgede

29
Meksika'da Mormon ailesi katledildi

Meksika'da Mormon ailesi katledildi

11
İngiltere'de seçimlere Rusya müdahalesi iddiası

İngiltere'de seçimlere Rusya müdahalesi iddiası

12
İsrail'de Gantz, hükümet krizinde Netanyahu'yu suçladı

İsrail'de Gantz, hükümet krizinde Netanyahu'yu suçladı

18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir