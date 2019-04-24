taraftar değil haberciyiz
Protests continue near military headquarters in Sudan

Thousands of protestors who gathered following calls from the Sudanese Professionals Association and opposition urged the Military Transitional Council to hand over power to a civilian administration

AA | 24.04.2019 - 14:32..
Anti-regime protests continued for an 18th day near the military headquarters in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, despite a military coup that overthrew longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

THE PROTESTS CONTINUE

The Military Transitional Council (MTC) earlier announced that it was in contact with all parties to ensure political reconciliation. However, the Freedom and Change Declaration Forces accused it of not being serious because it sought to negotiate with the Forces of National Consensus, which supports the regime of ousted leader al-Bashir.

Protests continue near military headquarters in Sudan

The opposition said it halted negotiations and would continue protests until power was granted to a civilian government. The military previously announced that it would not use force to disperse the protestors but would also not allow the protests to negatively impact daily life.

Protests continue near military headquarters in Sudan

Opposition groups had announced that they viewed the military council as a continuation of the former regime and would announce a civilian administration Thursday.

Protests continue near military headquarters in Sudan

Earlier this month, the Sudanese military deposed President Omar al-Bashir, who has ruled Sudan since 1989, following months of popular protests against his rule. The military also established a military council to run the country for a transitional period of two years.

Demonstrators have been staging a sit-in outside the military headquarters and are demanding that power be handed over to a civilian government.

