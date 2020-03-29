taraftar değil haberciyiz
Public may remain under full lockdown until June, UK adviser says

The Department of Health and Social Care said 19,522 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the country.

AA | 29.03.2020 - 16:45..
The death toll in the UK from coronavirus has climbed up to 2,118 with 209 new deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures released by health officials on Sunday.

The figures came as a chief scientific adviser has warned that full lockdown could be in place until June.

"WE HAVE TO KEEP THESE MEASURES"

Prof. Neil Ferguson, the government's leading epidemiology adviser, said the U.K. public would have to remain in their homes for nearly three months as the disease is contributing to rising numbers in the country. “We're going to have to keep these measures [the full lockdown] in place, in my view, for a significant period of time - probably until the end of May, maybe even early June. May is optimistic,” Ferguson told The Sunday Times.

Public may remain under full lockdown until June, UK adviser says

He said that even if the lockdown is lifted, people would still need to abide by social distancing measures for months to come.

Public may remain under full lockdown until June, UK adviser says

127,737 people have been tested so far, according to the official figures. Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Minister Matt Hancock are among those who tested positive.

