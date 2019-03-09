taraftar değil haberciyiz
Purported Picasso painting seized in SE Turkey

'The Naked and Killer' painting confiscated in southeastern Diyarbakır province when suspects were on the act to sell it.

AA | 09.03.2019 - 11:19..
Turkish gendarmerie forces on Friday seized a painting attributed to Pablo Picasso in the southeastern Diyarbakır province, according to the provincial governor’s office. Acting on a tip-off that three suspects were searching for a buyer to sell a historic painting, Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Diyarbakır launched an anti-smuggling operation in the central Yenişehir district, the office said in a statement.

IT'S BELIEVED TO BE A PICASSO SIGNATURE

The suspects were caught on the act by the gendarmerie forces, it added. “During legal searches on people and their workplaces, a painting of naked man and woman depicted on a papyrus paper was seized,” the office said.

Purported Picasso painting seized in SE Turkey

According to the statement, the canvas bore a faded remark back on it saying “the Naked and Killer” painting is a work “by Pablo Picasso and presented by us.” The painting carries the seal of the National Museum of Iraq on its back and a signature in the front believed to be Picasso’s.

The statement also said five suspects, including the three trying to sell the painting, were arrested, while the artwork is taken under protection.

