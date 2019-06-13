taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8298
Euro
6.5961
Altın
1335.58
Borsa
91737.7
Gram Altın
250.414

Putin concerns about US sanctions on Russia

Putin said relations between Moscow and Washington were getting worse and worse, noting in an interview published that the current US administration had imposed dozens of sanctions on Russia.

REUTERS | 13.06.2019 - 12:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

President Vladimir Putin made his gloomy assessment ahead of a G20 summit in Japan later this month at which he might meet Donald Trump.

"OUR RELATIONS ARE GETTING WORSE AND WORSE"

US-Russia ties remain strained by everything from Syria to Ukraine as well as allegations of Russian interference in US politics, which Moscow denies.

“They (our relations) are going downhill, they are getting worse and worse,” Putin told the Mir TV channel, according to a Kremlin transcript. “The current administration has approved, in my opinion, several dozen decisions on sanctions against Russia in recent years.”

Putin concerns about US sanctions on Russia

The Russian leader contrasted Moscow’s troubled relationship with Washington with what he described as its blossoming ties with China, a deepening strategic friendship that has alarmed some US policymakers.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he would meet Putin at the G20 in Japan, but the Kremlin said a day earlier that the idea for the meeting was “hanging in the air” and that there were no discussions on specifics yet.

Putin concerns about US sanctions on Russia

Trump said on Wednesday he hoped the United States would have “a great relationship with Russia,” but pledged to deploy 1,000 US troops to Poland, a step sought by Warsaw to deter potential aggression from Russia.

In another move certain to rankle with Moscow, Trump said on Wednesday he was considering sanctions over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project and warned Germany against being dependent on Russia for energy.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump, Polonya'ya F-35 sattı

Trump, Polonya'ya F-35 sattı

104
Yeni nafaka tasarısına itiraz eden 100 kadın

Yeni nafaka tasarısına itiraz eden 100 kadın

494
Kredi kartı asgari ödemelerinde değişiklik

Kredi kartı asgari ödemelerinde değişiklik

56
Yeni askerlik sisteminde terhis tartışması

Yeni askerlik sisteminde terhis tartışması

143
Defne Samyeli'nin kızı Deren'den yaz pozu

Defne Samyeli'nin kızı Deren'den yaz pozu

58
Bakan Soylu ile Karamollaoğlu arasında pasaport polemiği

Bakan Soylu ile Karamollaoğlu arasında pasaport polemiği

215
Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı hakkında yakalama kararı

Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı hakkında yakalama kararı

52
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir