taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

Putin has no plans to greet Ukranian Zelenskiy

Russian President Vladimir Putin will congratulate if Ukraine's president-elect makes progress in settling the conflict.

AA | 20.05.2019 - 16:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to greet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his inauguration.

PUTIN WILL NOT GREET ZELENSKIY ON INAUGURATION

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said no contact between the two leaders was on the agenda. He said that Putin would congratulate his newly-elected counterpart if Zelenskiy makes progress in settling the conflict in south-east of Ukraine and mending relations with Russia.

Putin has no plans to greet Ukranian Zelenskiy

"President Putin will congratulate President Zelenskiy on the first successes in the settlement of the internal conflict in the south-east of Ukraine, as well as on the first successes in the normalization of Russian-Ukrainian relations," he said. Peskov, however, did not specify these "first successes". He only said that they were too obvious. He added that conflict on Donbas must be resolved on the basis of the Minsk agreement.

Putin has no plans to greet Ukranian Zelenskiy

Both countries have been at loggerheads since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea after a controversial referendum. Turkey, as well as the UN General Assembly, viewed the annexation as illegal. Ukraine has also blamed Kremlin for separatist violence in eastern Ukraine, near the border with Russia.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Almanya'da Münih polisinden Galatasaray taraftarına uyarı

Almanya'da Münih polisinden Galatasaray taraftarına uyarı

138
FETÖ operasyonunda 249 kişiye gözaltı kararı

FETÖ operasyonunda 249 kişiye gözaltı kararı

185
Muslera tarihe geçti

Muslera tarihe geçti

60
Google, Huawei'ye rest çekti

Google, Huawei'ye rest çekti

159
Almanya'dan Schengen vizesine katı kurallar

Almanya'dan Schengen vizesine katı kurallar

136
Bağdat Caddesi'nde kutlama yapan taraftarlara saldırı

Bağdat Caddesi'nde kutlama yapan taraftarlara saldırı

392
Yeni eğitim sisteminde zorunlu ders sayısında değişiklik

Yeni eğitim sisteminde zorunlu ders sayısında değişiklik

113
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir