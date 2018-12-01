Putin high-fives Prince Salman, made Trump jealous

Russian president Putin and Saudi Crown Prince’s greeting appeared to take place during a large meeting.

In a moment that quickly went viral, Putin approached Mohammed bin Salman with a huge grin and held his hand high in the air. The Crown Prince responded by giving Putin a high-five that morphed into a handshake.

At these moments, US President Donald Trump can be seen walking past in the background of the footage. World leaders have widely condemned the Crown Prince and Saudi Arabia over the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Riyadh has long sought to distance the crown prince from the incident, despite increasing evidence directly linking him to it. Putin, however, has refused to publicly condemn the crown prince over Khashoggi’s death.