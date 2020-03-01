taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.2311
Euro
6.8821
Altın
1578.86
Borsa
105993.65
Gram Altın
316.363
Bitcoin
54029.95

Putin holds phone calls with Rouhani, Macron

The recent developments in Syria were the main topic of the phone conversation between Putin and Macron, according to the statement by the Kremlin.

AA | 01.03.2020 - 09:47..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday discussed the situation in Syria in separate phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Hasan Rouhani and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Putin and Rouhani discussed in detail the rising tensions in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, the Kremlin said in a statement.

SYRIA ISSUE WAS ON THE TABLE

"Detailed consideration was given to the developments in Syria in the context of increasing tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The two leaders expressed their shared opinion that the full implementation of the Astana format agreements is needed,” it said.

Furthermore, Putin extended his condolences to Rouhani over the loss of lives in Iran due to the coronavirus and expressed readiness to render help in curbing the spread of the infection.

Putin holds phone calls with Rouhani, Macron

The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

"Vladimir Putin told the President of France about steps taken to fight terrorists in Syria’s northwest. In addition, the humanitarian situation in that area was discussed. The President of Russia said that all current aspects of a Syrian settlement are to be substantively discussed in Moscow at the Russia-Turkey summit […] in the coming days," the statement said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Migrants strand in buffer zone at Greek border
Hundreds of migrants moved to the regions with a coast on the Aegean Sea to cross the Greek islands.
France reports 20 new cases of coronavirus
The health minister reports COVID-19 infections in both northern and eastern parts of the country.
Russia denies responsibility on Assad regime attacks
At least 33 Turkish soldiers were martyred and more than 30 wounded in the Syrian regime’s attacks.
Israel reports third coronavirus case
A man who returned from Italy 4 days ago tested positive for deadly coronavirus.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rejim hedefleri ağır ateş altına alındı
Rejim hedefleri ağır ateş altına alındı
883
İdlib'de şehit olan Mehmetçiğe ablasının son mesajları
İdlib'de şehit olan Mehmetçiğe ablasının son mesajları
89
Hulusi Akar Suriye sınırında incelemelerde
Hulusi Akar Suriye sınırında incelemelerde
58
İsmail Kartal Rizespor'dan istifa etti
İsmail Kartal Rizespor'dan istifa etti
44
Provokatif paylaşım yapan şahıs gözaltına alındı
Provokatif paylaşım yapan şahıs gözaltına alındı
88
Macron Rusya'ya saldırıları durdur çağrısı yaptı
Macron Rusya'ya saldırıları durdur çağrısı yaptı
27
İtalya'da 29 kişi koronavirüs nedeniyle öldü
İtalya'da 29 kişi koronavirüs nedeniyle öldü
18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir