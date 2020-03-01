Putin holds phone calls with Rouhani, Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday discussed the situation in Syria in separate phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Hasan Rouhani and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Putin and Rouhani discussed in detail the rising tensions in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, the Kremlin said in a statement.

SYRIA ISSUE WAS ON THE TABLE

"Detailed consideration was given to the developments in Syria in the context of increasing tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The two leaders expressed their shared opinion that the full implementation of the Astana format agreements is needed,” it said.

Furthermore, Putin extended his condolences to Rouhani over the loss of lives in Iran due to the coronavirus and expressed readiness to render help in curbing the spread of the infection.

The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

"Vladimir Putin told the President of France about steps taken to fight terrorists in Syria’s northwest. In addition, the humanitarian situation in that area was discussed. The President of Russia said that all current aspects of a Syrian settlement are to be substantively discussed in Moscow at the Russia-Turkey summit […] in the coming days," the statement said.