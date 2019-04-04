taraftar değil haberciyiz
Putin meets Netanyahu in Moscow ahead of Israeli election

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu over a plan on the Syrian settlement.

AA | 04.04.2019 - 15:25..
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a working meeting in Moscow, according to the Kremlin on Thursday.

"IF A PLAN IS OFFERED RUSSIA WILL EXAMINE IT"

Top Russian and Israeli military officials, as well as Russian Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexandre Lavrentyev also attended the meeting, according to a statement issued by the Kremlin. Prior to Israeli premier’s visit to Russia, the two leaders held a phone talk in which they discussed military contacts and the situation in the Middle East.

According to media reports, the Israeli prime minister would offer Putin a plan on the Syrian settlement. Commenting on the reports, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said on Wednesday: "If a plan is offered, Russia will examine it." The visit of Israeli premier came days before the Israeli parliamentary elections.

It is Netanyahu’s first visit to Russia since Donald Trump's abrupt decision last month to recognize Israel's territorial claim to the occupied Syrian Golan Heights a move that Moscow has opposed.

