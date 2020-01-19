taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8882
Euro
6.5316
Altın
1557.18
Borsa
121474.75
Gram Altın
294.857
Bitcoin
52443.76

Putin opposes an unlimited presidential term

Yet, after increasing the powers of parliament and the Cabinet and curtailing presidential authority, Putin might repeat a strategy he used before to stay in charge, shifting into the PM's seat.

REUTERS | 19.01.2020 - 16:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Putin opposes an unlimited presidential term

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that he opposes the idea of an unlimited term in office for the country's leader like the system that existed in the Soviet Union.

"CONSTITUTIONAL COUP"

Putin's comment at a meeting with World War II veterans in St. Petersburg came days after he called for constitutional changes that could help him remain in power once his presidential term ends in 2024.

Asked by a war veteran on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad if it was time to abolish term limits for presidents altogether, Putin said: “As regards (presidential) terms for staying in power I understand ... that (concern over this) is linked for many people with worries about societal, state and domestic and external stability.”

Putin opposes an unlimited presidential term

There has been uncertainty about Russia’s future political course since Putin suggested in his Wednesday state-of-the-nation address amending the constitution to allow lawmakers to name prime ministers and Cabinet members. The president currently holds the authority to make those appointments.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey slams Haftar’s visit to Greece
In a statement, Turkey's Foreign Minister said that Athens' efforts to derail push for peace in Libya are in vain.
Senate impeachment trial for Trump has officially starts
The Senate is expected to acquit Trump, as none of its 53 Republicans has voiced support for removing him, a step that requires a two-thirds majority.
EU could send troops to Libya, Italian premier says
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that "we should have confidence in the instruments of diplomacy which are always more efficient than weapons".
US signs initial phase one trade deal with China
US President Trump maintained the tariffs would remain in place until a final deal with China is reached "because otherwise, we have no cards left to negotiate with."
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mehmet Ali Erbil, vasiyetini hazırlattı

Mehmet Ali Erbil, vasiyetini hazırlattı

209
Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

118
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

183
Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

222
Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

67
McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

93
Okan Buruk'tan Vedat Muriç'e gönderme

Okan Buruk'tan Vedat Muriç'e gönderme

215
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir