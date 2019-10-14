taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9132
Euro
6.5266
Altın
1490
Borsa
96570.73
Gram Altın
283.198
Bitcoin
49171.39

Putin says he doesn't read Trump’s tweets

In an interview, the Russian president noted that he does not follow other politicians’ micro-blogs.

REUTERS | 14.10.2019 - 12:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US President Trump has used the social media platform to make policy announcements and has consistently prompted social media storms.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with Sky News, has stated that he does not read his US counterpart's Twitter feed.

"I'M NOT FOLLOWING"

"I have no Twitter. And I’m not following Trump," he said. "But, of course, from time to time my staff informs me." Putin also noted that "the opinion of the US president is always important, it always matters for very many, for the world as a whole."

Putin says he doesn't read Trump’s tweets


Trump's Twitter account has amassed 65 million followers, although a significant percentage of those followers are considered by experts to be bots using fake accounts.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
BBC'den tepki toplayan haber

BBC'den tepki toplayan haber

128
Lüksemburglu bakan AB’nin güçsüzlüğünü itiraf etti

Lüksemburglu bakan AB’nin güçsüzlüğünü itiraf etti

157
Türk askerinden SMO askerine atış eğitimi

Türk askerinden SMO askerine atış eğitimi

19
Emre Can ve İlkay'dan 'savaşa karşıyız' çıkışı

Emre Can ve İlkay'dan 'savaşa karşıyız' çıkışı

303
Teröristlerin Resulayn'dan kaçışı görüntülendi

Teröristlerin Resulayn'dan kaçışı görüntülendi

62
Putin: Trump'ın tweet'lerine bakmıyorum

Putin: Trump'ın tweet'lerine bakmıyorum

27
Hastalıktan sonra Devlet Bahçeli'nin ilk görüntüsü

Hastalıktan sonra Devlet Bahçeli'nin ilk görüntüsü

270
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir