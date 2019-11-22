taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.716
Euro
6.3239
Altın
1470.08
Borsa
106142.23
Gram Altın
269.896
Bitcoin
40593.82

Putin says military to increase hi-tech weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin underlined that the Russian army must be ready to face new challenges.

AA | 22.11.2019 - 16:31..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russia's president on Friday ordered an increase in the share of space, aerial, laser and hypersonic weapons in service in the Russian army.

"INTERNATIONAL SECURITY HAS RECENTLY WORSENED"

"The range of unmanned intelligence and attack aircraft, laser and hypersonic systems, weapons based on new physical principles, as well as robotic systems capable of performing diverse tasks on the battlefield must be expanded," Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the country's Security Council in Moscow.

He said the US had considerably aggravated the international security by withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

Putin says military to increase hi-tech weapons

"The threat of the proliferation of missiles of this class in different parts of the world has further increased tensions in the world," said Putin.

On Aug. 2, the US formally withdrew from the INF Treaty, following a months-long war of words between Moscow and Washington. Later in the same month the US tested a missile, previously banned under the treaty.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Vergi cezalarına indirim geldi

Vergi cezalarına indirim geldi

277
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İzmir'de

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İzmir'de

159
Kılıçdaroğlu'nun iktidar hayali kızları güldürdü

Kılıçdaroğlu'nun iktidar hayali kızları güldürdü

530
Emniyet Genel Müdürlüğü: Bekçilerin kimlik sorma yetkisi var

Emniyet Genel Müdürlüğü: Bekçilerin kimlik sorma yetkisi var

342
Halk Ekmek'in başına Özgen Nama getirildi

Halk Ekmek'in başına Özgen Nama getirildi

147
Soner Yalçın, İsmail Küçükkaya'nın konuğu oldu

Soner Yalçın, İsmail Küçükkaya'nın konuğu oldu

122
Cemile Ertürkoğlu'nun eşinin ifadesi kan dondurdu

Cemile Ertürkoğlu'nun eşinin ifadesi kan dondurdu

102
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir