Putin says military to increase hi-tech weapons

Russia's president on Friday ordered an increase in the share of space, aerial, laser and hypersonic weapons in service in the Russian army.

"INTERNATIONAL SECURITY HAS RECENTLY WORSENED"

"The range of unmanned intelligence and attack aircraft, laser and hypersonic systems, weapons based on new physical principles, as well as robotic systems capable of performing diverse tasks on the battlefield must be expanded," Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the country's Security Council in Moscow.

He said the US had considerably aggravated the international security by withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"The threat of the proliferation of missiles of this class in different parts of the world has further increased tensions in the world," said Putin.

On Aug. 2, the US formally withdrew from the INF Treaty, following a months-long war of words between Moscow and Washington. Later in the same month the US tested a missile, previously banned under the treaty.