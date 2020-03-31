Putin, Trump agree oil market amid coronavirus fear

The presidents of Russia and the US on Monday discussed the spreading global coronavirus pandemic over the phone.

CLOSER COOPERATION WAS SIGNALED

Russia's Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump both voiced concern over the scale of the novel coronavirus outbreak and informed each other about the measures their country took to stem the infection, the Kremlin said in an online statement.

"The heads of state expressed serious concern about the scale of the coronavirus spread in the world and informed each other about the measures taken in Russia and the United States to counter this threat. The possibilities of closer cooperation between the two countries in this area were discussed," it said.

In addition, Putin and Trump exchanged views on the current state of the global oil market, agreeing to hold bilateral consultations on the issue, it added